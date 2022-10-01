Particl Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00089081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00066630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Particl

PART uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,508,805 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

