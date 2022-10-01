Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in September

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Stock Up 2.5 %

PASG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 159,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

