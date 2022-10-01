Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) versus Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Financial Review

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pathward Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pathward Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pathward Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $556.76 million 1.72 $141.71 million $4.92 6.70 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 1.83 $22.52 million $3.33 6.56

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 24.47% 14.73% 1.68% Hawthorn Bancshares 28.79% 16.75% 1.29%

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; short-term taxpayer advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors merchant acquiring and automated teller machines (ATMs) in various debit networks; and offers tax refund-transfer services, and other payment industry products and services. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

