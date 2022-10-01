Pawtocol Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $11.40 million and $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

