PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,641,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,698. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

