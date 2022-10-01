PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $94,725.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,095,904 shares in the company, valued at $89,998,117.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $94,725.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,095,904 shares in the company, valued at $89,998,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PC Connection Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

