PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $94,725.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,095,904 shares in the company, valued at $89,998,117.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $94,725.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,095,904 shares in the company, valued at $89,998,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $567,801 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
