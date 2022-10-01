PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.16. 82,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 58,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $275.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.58.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 23.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

