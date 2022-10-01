Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,460,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 41,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,325,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Amundi raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.