PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

