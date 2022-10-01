PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

PFSI stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after buying an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

