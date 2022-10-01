PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEPG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,338. PepGen has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). Equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

