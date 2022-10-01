PERL.eco 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.79 Million (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, PERL.eco has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One PERL.eco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. PERL.eco has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and $1.79 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PERL.eco alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PERL.eco Profile

PERL.eco’s genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 996,140,377 coins. PERL.eco’s official website is www.perlin.net/en. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Buying and Selling PERL.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERL.eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PERL.eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PERL.eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERL.eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.