Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 54524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

