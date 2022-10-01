Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.49.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

