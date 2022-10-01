PhoenixDAO Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $232,228.78 and approximately $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00145700 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

