Pickle Finance Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00007405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,037,708 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

