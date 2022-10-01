Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 10.2%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.27. 8,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

