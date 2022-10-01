PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

PML traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.87.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

