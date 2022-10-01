Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

