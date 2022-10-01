Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 572,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,692. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

