Pinknode (PNODE) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Pinknode (PNODE) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Pinknode has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinknode coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinknode alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pinknode Profile

Pinknode’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinknode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinknode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinknode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.