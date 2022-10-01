Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 101.4% in September

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 161.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.