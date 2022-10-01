Piper Sandler Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $35.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

