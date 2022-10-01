Pitbull (PIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pitbull alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pitbull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pitbull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.