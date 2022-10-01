Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,024.32

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,024.32 ($24.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,866 ($22.55). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,866 ($22.55), with a volume of 486,702 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 323.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,048.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,023.03.

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Catherine Cripps purchased 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Jane Pearce purchased 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59). Also, insider Catherine Cripps purchased 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

