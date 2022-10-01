Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.36.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

