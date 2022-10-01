Popcorn Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Popcorn has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Popcorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00274917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001236 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017114 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004024 BTC.

About Popcorn

Popcorn (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

