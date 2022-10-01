Popsicle Finance Hits One Day Volume of $115,334.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Popsicle Finance has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Popsicle Finance’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,805,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,855,246 coins. The official website for Popsicle Finance is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popsicle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

