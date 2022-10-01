Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.81. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

