Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Poshmark by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,913 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Poshmark by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 336,800 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Poshmark Trading Up 9.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,910. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

