PowerPool Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.28 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083002 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

