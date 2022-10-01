Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0114

Primas (PST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Primas has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

