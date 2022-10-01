PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Position Increased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PROG by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of PROG by 1,358.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 255,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In other news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 959,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,630. The company has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

PROG Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.