Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 395,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,537. Prosus has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

