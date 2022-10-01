Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Insider Buys £34,726 in Stock

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).
Provident Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:PFG opened at GBX 166.70 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.81. Provident Financial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £423.14 million and a P/E ratio of 387.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
