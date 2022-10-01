Proxy Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proxy has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Proxy has a market capitalization of $167,153.73 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proxy alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Proxy Profile

Proxy’s launch date was December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,457,287 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io.

Proxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.