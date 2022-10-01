Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Up 40.1% in September

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,004,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q BioMed Price Performance

Shares of Q BioMed stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,002. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

