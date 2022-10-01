Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for LAVA Therapeutics Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
