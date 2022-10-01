Qtum Price Tops $2.85 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00014643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $297.51 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 104,351,257 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

