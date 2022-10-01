QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

