Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in September

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,253,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,654,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,133.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QBCRF remained flat at $18.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.