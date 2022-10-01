Ra Medical Systems Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 3rd (NYSE:RMED)

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, October 3rd. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 3rd.

Ra Medical Systems Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of RMED stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 165.28% and a negative net margin of 110,533.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

