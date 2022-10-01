Radio Caca Market Capitalization Tops $84.95 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $84.95 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.01633723 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

