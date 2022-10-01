Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) dropped 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rail Vision Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

