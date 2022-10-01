Raymond James Trims Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Target Price to C$8.25

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OFSTF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 7.8 %

OFSTF stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -88.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

