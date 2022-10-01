Raymond James Trims Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Target Price to C$1.60

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 0.3 %
Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at 0.35 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of 0.35 and a 12-month high of 1.08.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
