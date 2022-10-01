Raymond James Trims Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Target Price to C$1.60

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 0.3 %

Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at 0.35 on Tuesday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of 0.35 and a 12-month high of 1.08.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.