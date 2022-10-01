Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.40

Record plc (LON:RECGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.40 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80). Record shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80), with a volume of 143,835 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £135.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,707.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.40.

In other Record news, insider Krystyna Nowak purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,760 ($17,834.70). In related news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £21,678.30 ($26,194.18). Also, insider Krystyna Nowak acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,760 ($17,834.70).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

