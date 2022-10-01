Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $57.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.