Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

