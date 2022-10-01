Rede Wealth LLC Invests $707,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

